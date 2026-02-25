Dejounte Murray headshot

Dejounte Murray News: Fares well in debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Murray provided 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 win over the Warriors.

Considering how long Murray was sidelined with his Achilles injury, his debut went swimmingly. The Pelicans will likely continue to ease him back into things, and there will probably be some maintenance days along the way, but the fact that he logged 25 minutes in his first game back is a really good sign.

Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dejounte Murray See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dejounte Murray See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
21 days ago