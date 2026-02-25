Dejounte Murray News: Fares well in debut

Murray provided 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 win over the Warriors.

Considering how long Murray was sidelined with his Achilles injury, his debut went swimmingly. The Pelicans will likely continue to ease him back into things, and there will probably be some maintenance days along the way, but the fact that he logged 25 minutes in his first game back is a really good sign.