Dejounte Murray News: Fares well in debut
Murray provided 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 win over the Warriors.
Considering how long Murray was sidelined with his Achilles injury, his debut went swimmingly. The Pelicans will likely continue to ease him back into things, and there will probably be some maintenance days along the way, but the fact that he logged 25 minutes in his first game back is a really good sign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dejounte Murray See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 214 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 205 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1114 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 916 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 421 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dejounte Murray See More