Dejounte Murray News: Fills stat sheet Thursday

Murray contributed 20 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Thursday's 111-109 loss to the Kings.

CJ McCollum led the way offensively for the Pelicans, but there's no question Murray had an impressive showing from a fantasy perspective as well. He finished just one assist and three rebounds away from a triple-double. Murray has surpassed the 15-point mark in five of his last seven contests, a span in which he's averaging 17.0 points, 7.0 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game. His fantasy upside should continue to trend in the right direction since the Pelicans are without two key contributors in Brandon Ingram (ankle) and Zion Williamson (hamstring).