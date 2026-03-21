Dejounte Murray News: Flirts with double-double in return
Murray (Achilles) amassed 12 points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 111-106 loss to Cleveland.
After sitting out Thursday's win over the Clippers, Murray led the Pelicans in dimes in his return to the court Saturday. The star guard is enjoying a successful comeback from last year's Achilles rupture, providing excellent fantasy value in all formats. Through 10 contests, Murray has averaged 18.7 points, 6.3 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 27.6 minutes per game.
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