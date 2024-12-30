Dejounte Murray News: Flirts with triple-double in loss

Murray totaled 13 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, eight assists and six steals over 40 minutes during Monday's 116-113 loss to the Clippers.

Murray did it all for New Orleans in Monday's contest, leading all players in rebounds, assists and steals while ending two dimes short of a triple-double in a losing effort. Murray set a new season high in rebounds while matching his season-high mark in steals. He has now recorded at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists in 12 outings this year.