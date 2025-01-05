Fantasy Basketball
Dejounte Murray News: Getting green light Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 5, 2025 at 1:29pm

Murray (elbow) is available for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Murray presumably picked up the right elbow soreness during Friday's win over Washington, though he'll suit up Sunday without missing a game. Over his last five outings, the star guard has averaged 13.6 points, 8.0 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 3.0 steals while shooting 38.9 percent from the field in 33.0 minutes per game.

