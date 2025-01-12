Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dejounte Murray headshot

Dejounte Murray News: Good to go against Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 12, 2025 at 2:23pm

Murray (elbow/shin) is available for Sunday's game against the Celtics.

Murray has been playing through right elbow tendinitis, and Saturday's injury report expanded to include a right shin contusion, but the veteran guard will play through both injuries Sunday. He's averaged 16.5 points, 8.4 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 3.0 steals over 33.7 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.

Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now