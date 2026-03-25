Dejounte Murray headshot

Dejounte Murray News: Hands out season-high 12 dimes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 11:44am

Murray ended with seven points (2-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 121-116 loss to New York.

The 12 dimes were a season best for the star guard, who did struggle mightily to score Tuesday. Overall, Murray is still putting together a convincing comeback from last year's Achilles rupture, averaging 18.9 points, 7.0 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 29.1 minutes per tilt in his last seven games.

Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans
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