Dejounte Murray News: Hands out season-high 12 dimes

Murray ended with seven points (2-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 121-116 loss to New York.

The 12 dimes were a season best for the star guard, who did struggle mightily to score Tuesday. Overall, Murray is still putting together a convincing comeback from last year's Achilles rupture, averaging 18.9 points, 7.0 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 29.1 minutes per tilt in his last seven games.