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Dejounte Murray News: Iffy for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Murray (rest) is questionable for Thursday's game against Detroit.

With the Pelicans no longer in the mix for a postseason spot, the team may be very cautious with Murray going forward. With Thursday's game being the front end of a back-to-back set, Murray is almost certainly going to rest in one of these games.

Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans
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