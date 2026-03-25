Dejounte Murray News: Iffy for Thursday
Murray (rest) is questionable for Thursday's game against Detroit.
With the Pelicans no longer in the mix for a postseason spot, the team may be very cautious with Murray going forward. With Thursday's game being the front end of a back-to-back set, Murray is almost certainly going to rest in one of these games.
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