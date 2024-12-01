Dejounte Murray News: Mixed results in loss

Murray had 10 points (5-17 FG, 0-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals over 30 minutes during Sunday's 118-85 loss to the Knicks.

Murray is still searching for a groove in New Orleans after missing a month of action due to a fractured hand, continuing to struggle with shooting the ball, but he did contribute eight boards, five dimes and three swipes in Sunday's blowout loss to the Knicks. The 28-year-old star guard is averaging 14.8 points, 1.3 three-pointers and 3.5 turnovers while shooting just 30.3 percent from the field through four games overall this season, but he's also providing 6.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals per contest to help mitigate the efficiency woes for fantasy managers. Murray will look to break out of his slump against his former club in Atlanta in Monday's matchup with the Hawks, a team that's allowing the third-most points per game (119.4) in the NBA this season.