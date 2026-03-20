Dejounte Murray News: Off injury report
Murray (Achilles) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.
Murray sat out Thursday's win over the Clippers -- the second leg of a back-to-back set -- due to right Achilles injury management. However, he's set to return to action Saturday, which will likely result in Yves Missi retreating to the bench. Murray has averaged 22.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 29.2 minutes per game over his last five outings.
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