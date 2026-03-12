Dejounte Murray News: Pours in 27 points
Murray supplied 27 points (12-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 122-111 victory over the Raptors.
The Pelicans improved to 22-45 behind this big effort from Murray. He's looked sharp since his return to the lineup, posting averages of 17.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 26.5 minutes per contest.
