Dejounte Murray News: Ready to make season debut
Murray (Achilles) said Monday that he'll play in Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.
It sets the stage for Murray to make his highly anticipated return to the court after rupturing his Achilles in January of last year. The star guard may not start in his season debut, but he could eventually force someone like Saddiq Bey or Herbert Jones into a reserve role. Considering it's been over a full calendar year since Murray last suited up, he's likely to face a significant minutes restriction Tuesday.
