Dejounte Murray News: Resting Saturday
Murray (reconditioning) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Murray made his 2025-26 regular-season debut against the Warriors on Tuesday after missing the first 58 games while recovering from a torn Achilles. He'll be sidelined for the first leg of the Pelicans' back-to-back set but has a good chance at being available for Sunday's contest against the Clippers. Bryce McGowens, Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen figure to be the top candidates to enter New Orleans' starting lineup in Murray's absence.
