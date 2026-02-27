Dejounte Murray headshot

Dejounte Murray News: Resting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 4:21pm

Murray (reconditioning) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Jazz.

Murray made his 2025-26 regular-season debut against the Warriors on Tuesday after missing the first 58 games while recovering from a torn Achilles. He'll be sidelined for the first leg of the Pelicans' back-to-back set but has a good chance at being available for Sunday's contest against the Clippers. Bryce McGowens, Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen figure to be the top candidates to enter New Orleans' starting lineup in Murray's absence.

Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
