Dejounte Murray News: Rough shooting in return

Murray (hand) tallied 14 points (5-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 119-93 loss to the Raptors.

Murray was back in action for the first time since the season-opening Oct. 23 win over the Bulls, when he fractured his left hand late in the contest. He took back his normal spot in the starting five and didn't see his full complement of minutes, though the blowout loss may have played a factor in suppressing his playing time. Murray endured a tough shooting night in his return, but he should round into form once he gets a few more games under his belt. Expect his minutes to pick up a bit in Friday's matchup with the Grizzlies, assuming the Pelicans can make that game more competitive.