Dejounte Murray News: Scores 19 vs. Houston
Murray totaled 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Sunday's 134-102 loss to Houston.
Murray sit out Friday's loss to the Raptors, but he returned to the lineup Sunday and posted a solid line across the board while contributing in each of the five major categories. Murray has scored in double digits in every game but one since making his season debut Feb. 24, averaging 17.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game across 13 appearances.
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