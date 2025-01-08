Dejounte Murray News: Scores season-high 29 points

Murray contributed 29 points (12-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-6 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one block and six steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 104-97 loss to the Timberwolves.

Murray was coming off his first triple-double of the season in Sunday's win over the Wizards, and the star floor general extended his impressive stretch with a season-high mark in scoring. This was just the fourth time Murray scored at least 20 points this season, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to reach these figures often. That said, he remains a valuable fantasy option due to his ability to fill the stat sheet, and the return of Zion Williamson (hamstring) may divert the attention of opposing teams' defense.