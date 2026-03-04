Dejounte Murray headshot

Dejounte Murray News: Sitting out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 3:54pm

Murray (reconditioning) is out for Thursday's game against the Kings.

Murray is sitting out the first leg of this back-to-back set. The expectation is that the star guard will be able to return Friday, when the Pelicans face the Suns in Phoenix. Derik Queen figures to start in Murray's place Thursday, and Jeremiah Fears should see an uptick in playmaking responsibilities.

Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dejounte Murray See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dejounte Murray See More
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago