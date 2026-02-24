Dejounte Murray headshot

Dejounte Murray News: Starting in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Murray will start in his season debut Tuesday against Golden State, according to Pelicans reporter Jake Madison.

Murray will be making his long-awaited return from his Achilles injury. The Pelicans will monitor him closely, but he doesn't have specific restrictions for this game. Derik Queen will shift to the bench with the Pelicans rolling with a smaller lineup.

Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans
