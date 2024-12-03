Dejounte Murray News: Struggles with shot

Murray totaled seven points (2-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists, one block and five steals over 38 minutes during Monday's 124-112 loss to the Hawks.

Murray made up for his poor shooting with a beefy stat line, as he recorded his 11th career game with at least five steals. Since returning to the lineup on Nov. 27, the Pelicans have lost all four games with Murray, and the point guard has averaged 13.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.5 three-pointers on 27.3 percent shooting from the field in that span.