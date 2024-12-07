Dejounte Murray News: Stuffs stat sheet in loss Saturday

Murray totaled 26 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-10 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and four steals over 36 minutes during Saturday's 119-109 loss to the Thunder.

Murray was the leading scorer for the Pelicans in this contest, but he did more than score the rock, as he also led the team in rebounds and steals. The floor general suffered a fractured hand in the first game of the season and was sidelined until Nov. 27, but he's been putting up solid numbers since returning to the hardwood. He's scored over 15 points in three of his previous five appearances, a span in which he's averaging 16.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 3.0 steals per contest.