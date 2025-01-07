Fantasy Basketball
Dejounte Murray headshot

Dejounte Murray News: Will play against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Murray (elbow) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.

After dropping his first triple-double of the season during Sunday's game against the Wizards, Murray will play against Minnesota on Tuesday. The veteran guard is coming off back-to-back solid performances against Washington and will look to keep it going against the Timberwolves, who are coming off a win over the Clippers.

Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
