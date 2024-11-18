Delon Wright News: Back to bench Monday
Wright is not in the Bucks' starting lineup for Monday's game against the Rockets.
Wright has started in each of the Bucks' last two games, but with Damian Lillard clearing concussion protocols, the former will retreat to the bench. In his last start Saturday against the Hornets, Wright finished with seven points, six assists, three rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes.
