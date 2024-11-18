Fantasy Basketball
Delon Wright News: Back to bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Wright is not in the Bucks' starting lineup for Monday's game against the Rockets.

Wright has started in each of the Bucks' last two games, but with Damian Lillard clearing concussion protocols, the former will retreat to the bench. In his last start Saturday against the Hornets, Wright finished with seven points, six assists, three rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes.

Delon Wright
Milwaukee Bucks
