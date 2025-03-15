Delon Wright News: Cleared to play Saturday
Wright (illness) is not on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Warriors.
Wright popped up on Friday's injury report due to an illness, but he's recovered enough to be available for Saturday's contest. He'll serve in a rotational role in the backcourt off the bench while Miles McBride and Cam Payne get most of the minutes due to the absence of Jalen Brunson (ankle).
