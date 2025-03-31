Delon Wright News: Plays well in win

Wright closed with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals over 35 minutes during Sunday's 110-93 victory over Portland.

With Jalen Brunson (ankle), Miles McBride (ankle) and Cameron Payne (ankle) all on the shelf, the Knicks are still extremely thin in the backcourt. Wright is making the most of his opportunity. In his last two appearances, Wright has averaged 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 blocks, 1.5 steals and 1.5 three-pointers on a combined 8-for-15 shooting from the field.