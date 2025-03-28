Fantasy Basketball
Delon Wright News: Promoted to starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 4:44pm

Wright will be in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Bucks, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

The Knicks are thin in their backcourt, as they'll be without Jalen Brunson (groin), Miles McBride (ankle) and Cameron Payne (ankle). This means Wright is essentially the "next man up" in the depth chart, so he'll get the nod as the nominal point guard. Wright has made just two starts this season, logging 27 and 33 minutes in a two-game stretch between Nov. 13 and Nov. 16 against the Pistons and Hornets, respectively. The Knicks went 1-1 in those games, with Wright tallying seven points, seven rebounds, 14 assists, three steals and three blocks in total.

