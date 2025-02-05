Delon Wright News: Shipped to New York

The Bucks traded Wright to the Knicks on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Wright and cash considerations will be sent to New York for Jericho Sims. After signing with the Bucks this offseason, Wright appeared in merely 26 games for Milwaukee and averaged just 2.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 15.6 minutes. He'll have a tough time earning minutes with the Knicks considering they have Cameron Payne, Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek.