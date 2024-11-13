DeMar DeRozan Injury: Battling back tightness

DeRozan has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Suns due to lower back tightness, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Keon Ellis started the third quarter in place of DeRozan, who remained in the locker room after halftime with what we know now is a back injury. Ellis and Doug McDermott could see more action while DeRozan is inactive. His next chance to play will come Friday against Minnesota -- the first leg of a back-to-back.