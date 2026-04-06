DeMar DeRozan headshot

DeMar DeRozan Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 5:37pm

DeRozan is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors due to right hamstring soreness.

DeRozan was held to 10 minutes Sunday against the Clippers in an ugly loss, and his availability is now in jeopardy for Tuesday's matchup. Sacramento should have another update on his status closer to tipoff after observing him go through shootaround and warmups.

DeMar DeRozan
Sacramento Kings
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