DeMar DeRozan Injury: Iffy for Tuesday
DeRozan is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors due to right hamstring soreness.
DeRozan was held to 10 minutes Sunday against the Clippers in an ugly loss, and his availability is now in jeopardy for Tuesday's matchup. Sacramento should have another update on his status closer to tipoff after observing him go through shootaround and warmups.
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