DeMar DeRozan headshot

DeMar DeRozan Injury: Probable to return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 30, 2024 at 5:47pm

DeRozan (back) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Spurs.

DeRozan was able to fully participate in Saturday's practice and is trending towards a return from a two-game absence due to lower back inflammation. Over his first 15 regular-season games as a member of the Kings, DeRozan has averaged 22.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals over 36.3 minutes per contest.

DeMar DeRozan
Sacramento Kings
