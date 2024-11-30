DeMar DeRozan Injury: Probable to return Sunday
DeRozan (back) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
DeRozan was able to fully participate in Saturday's practice and is trending towards a return from a two-game absence due to lower back inflammation. Over his first 15 regular-season games as a member of the Kings, DeRozan has averaged 22.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals over 36.3 minutes per contest.
