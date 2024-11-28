DeMar DeRozan Injury: Remains out Friday

DeRozan (back) is out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

DeRozan experienced inflammation in his lower back muscles after Monday's game against the Thunder, and he's set to miss a second straight game Friday. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Spurs. In his absence, Jae Crowder could remain in the starting lineup, while Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk and Doug McDermott could all see an uptick in minutes as well.