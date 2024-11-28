Fantasy Basketball
DeMar DeRozan headshot

DeMar DeRozan Injury: Remains out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

DeRozan (back) is out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

DeRozan experienced inflammation in his lower back muscles after Monday's game against the Thunder, and he's set to miss a second straight game Friday. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Spurs. In his absence, Jae Crowder could remain in the starting lineup, while Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk and Doug McDermott could all see an uptick in minutes as well.

DeMar DeRozan
Sacramento Kings
