DeMar DeRozan headshot

DeMar DeRozan Injury: Ruled out against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 2:17pm

DeRozan (back) won't play in Friday's game versus the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

DeRozan has been downgraded from doubtful to out Friday due to lower back tightness. Keon Ellis and Doug McDermott are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. DeRozan's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Utah.

DeMar DeRozan
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
