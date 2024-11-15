DeMar DeRozan Injury: Ruled out against Minnesota

DeRozan (back) won't play in Friday's game versus the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

DeRozan has been downgraded from doubtful to out Friday due to lower back tightness. Keon Ellis and Doug McDermott are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. DeRozan's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Utah.