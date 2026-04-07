DeMar DeRozan Injury: Ruled out Tuesday
DeRozan is out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors due to right hamstring soreness.
It's set to be a rare absence for the star forward, who's sidelined for just the third time all year. With DeRozan out of action Tuesday, Daeqwon Plowden figures to jump into the starting lineup at small forward while veterans Malik Monk and Doug McDermott likely see an uptick in playing time.
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