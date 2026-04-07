DeMar DeRozan headshot

DeMar DeRozan Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

DeRozan is out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors due to right hamstring soreness.

It's set to be a rare absence for the star forward, who's sidelined for just the third time all year. With DeRozan out of action Tuesday, Daeqwon Plowden figures to jump into the starting lineup at small forward while veterans Malik Monk and Doug McDermott likely see an uptick in playing time.

DeMar DeRozan
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DeMar DeRozan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DeMar DeRozan See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, April 3
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, April 3
Rotowire Staff
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago