DeMar DeRozan Injury: Taking steps in right direction

DeRozan (back), who has already been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks, has been cleared for individual on-court workouts, Law Murray of The Athletic reports. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.

This is great news for the veteran forward, as it sounds like a return is possible for Friday's game against the Clippers if all goes well over the next few days. DeRozan's absence hasn't been particularly long, so he shouldn't need too much time to ramp back up. The team should have more information to share on the 35-year-old's availability closer to Friday's matchup.