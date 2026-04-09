DeMar DeRozan headshot

DeMar DeRozan Injury: Unavailable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

DeRozan (hamstring) is out for Friday's game against the Warriors.

DeRozan has been ruled out for a second straight contest while dealing with a right hamstring issue. He'll have a chance to return for Sacramento's regular-season finale against the Trail Blazers, though there's no reason to rush him back into action at this point.

DeMar DeRozan
Sacramento Kings
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