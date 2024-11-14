Fantasy Basketball
DeMar DeRozan headshot

DeMar DeRozan Injury: Unlikely to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 14, 2024 at 2:37pm

DeRozan (back) didn't participate in Thursday's practice and is considered doubtful for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves, Brenden Nunes of Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

DeRozan injured his back during Wednesday's game against Phoenix and is expected to remain sidelined Friday. If the veteran forward is ultimately ruled out, Keon Ellis and Doug McDermott will likely continue to receive increased playing time.

DeMar DeRozan
Sacramento Kings
