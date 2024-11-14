DeMar DeRozan Injury: Unlikely to play Friday

DeRozan (back) didn't participate in Thursday's practice and is considered doubtful for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves, Brenden Nunes of Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

DeRozan injured his back during Wednesday's game against Phoenix and is expected to remain sidelined Friday. If the veteran forward is ultimately ruled out, Keon Ellis and Doug McDermott will likely continue to receive increased playing time.