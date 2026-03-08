DeMar DeRozan headshot

DeMar DeRozan Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

DeRozan has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus Chicago due to an illness.

This will be DeRozan's first missed game of the season, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game versus the Pacers. Russell Westbrook should see a sizeable uptick in usage with DeRozan out, and there should be more minutes available for Daeqwon Plowden, Doug McDermott and Malik Monk.

