DeMar DeRozan Injury: Won't play Sunday
DeRozan (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Portland.
DeRozan will end the season with a third consecutive absence due to a right hamstring injury. The veteran forward will finish the 2025-26 campaign having averaged fewer than 20 points per game for the first time since 2012-2013. He will end the season with averages of 18.4 points, 4.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.2 minutes per game across 77 regular-season appearances.
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