DeMar DeRozan headshot

DeMar DeRozan Injury: Won't play vs. Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

DeRozan (back) is out for Saturday's game against the Jazz.

As expected, DeRozan will also sit out the second half of this back-to-back set. The Kings opted to start Alex Len at center and Keegan Murray at small forward in Friday's loss to the Timberwolves, but there could be more changes to their lineup since Domantas Sabonis () is also out for Saturday's contest. DeRozan's next chance to play will come against the Hawks on Monday.

DeMar DeRozan
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
