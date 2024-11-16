DeMar DeRozan Injury: Won't play vs. Utah

DeRozan (back) is out for Saturday's game against the Jazz.

As expected, DeRozan will also sit out the second half of this back-to-back set. The Kings opted to start Alex Len at center and Keegan Murray at small forward in Friday's loss to the Timberwolves, but there could be more changes to their lineup since Domantas Sabonis () is also out for Saturday's contest. DeRozan's next chance to play will come against the Hawks on Monday.