DeMar DeRozan News: Absent from injury report
DeRozan (back) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Lakers.
DeRozan participated in Thursday's practice and has officially been given the green light to play Friday evening after missing three games with a back injury. The team has yet to comment on whether the veteran forward will be on a minute restriction, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see DeRozan ease back into action.
