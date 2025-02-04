DeMar DeRozan News: Carries scoring load in win

DeRozan ended Monday's 116-114 win over the Timberwolves with a game-high 33 points (14-25 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and seven assists over 38 minutes.

With De'Aaron Fox headed to San Antonio and Zach LaVine not yet ready to make his Sacramento debut. DeRozan stepped up and produced his best scoring effort since Jan. 16. DeRozan and LaVine played together for three seasons in Chicago, which should make the latter's adjustment easier while allowing the former to maintain his usual usage. DeRozan has delivered double-digit points in 19 straight games since Christmas, averaging 23.0 points, 3.7 boards, 3.3 assists and 1.2 threes over that stretch.