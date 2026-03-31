DeMar DeRozan headshot

DeMar DeRozan News: Cleared for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 12:42pm

DeRozan (hamstring) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

DeRozan was held out of Sunday's game against Brooklyn, though it was mostly maintenance-related. The veteran is averaging 14.5 points, 5.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 turnovers in 28.2 minutes per contest.

DeMar DeRozan
Sacramento Kings
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