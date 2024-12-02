Fantasy Basketball
DeMar DeRozan headshot

DeMar DeRozan News: Close to double-double in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

DeRozan closed Sunday's 127-125 loss to the Spurs with 28 points (10-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 37 minutes.

DeRozan returned following a two-game absence due to a lower back injury, and the veteran had a solid showing in this loss against his former team, hitting 50 percent of his shots from the field and finishing just two rebounds away from a double-double. DeRozan has had a few off games here and there, but for the most part, he's been a consistent scoring weapon for the Kings. The veteran has scored at least 20 points in 12 of his 16 appearances this season.

