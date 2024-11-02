DeMar DeRozan News: Delivers season-high scoring mark

DeRozan contributed 27 points (9-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 123-115 victory over Atlanta.

DeRozan hasn't had a problem adjusting to life as a secondary offensive weapon in Sacramento, and he's putting up solid numbers despite sharing the court with De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. DeRozan has scored at least 20 points in each of his five appearances to date while shooting an impressive 55.4 percent from the floor.