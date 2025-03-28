DeMar DeRozan News: Double-doubles in win

DeRozan supplied 21 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-11 FT), two rebounds and 10 assists in 37 minutes during Thursday's 128-107 victory over Portland.

DeRozan racked up his third double-double of the season in Thursday's win, taking advantage of some extra usage with Malik Monk being eased back into action after a three-game absence. As far as his fantasy value goes, a lack of peripheral stats continues to limit his overall upside -- he's averaging 0.9 steals, 0.4 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers this season.