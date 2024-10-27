DeMar DeRozan News: Drops 23 points in loss

DeRozan logged 23 points (9-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists and three steals across 37 minutes during Saturday's 131-127 loss to the Lakers.

DeRozan's impact on the Kings was felt immediately in the preseason, and he's posted two superior totals to begin the season.The outlook for the Kings is bright with the addition of DeRozan, as the team now has four players with very reliable floors who could pop for slate-breaking stat lines on any given night.