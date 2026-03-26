DeMar DeRozan News: Drops 33 points in loss

DeRozan finished with 33 points (12-24 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds and 11 assists in 38 minutes during Thursday's 121-117 loss to the Magic.

DeRozan did his part on the offensive end and responded well after four consecutive sluggish performances as a scorer. He led Sacramento in the scoring department, and he also showcased his playmaking ability, resulting in his second double-double through 12 March outings.