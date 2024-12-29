DeMar DeRozan News: Efficient performance Saturday

DeRozan accumulated 25 points (12-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 41 minutes during Saturday's 132-122 loss to the Lakers.

DeRozan snapped a five-game streak in which he didn't reach the 20-point mark, but volume aside, he was very efficient and missed just five of his 17 shots from the field. DeRozan averaged at least 22.5 points per game separately in October and November, but that number has plummeted to 18.8 points per tilt across 12 outings in December.