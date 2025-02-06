Fantasy Basketball
DeMar DeRozan headshot

DeMar DeRozan News: Generates 19 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

DeRozan closed with 19 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 130-111 loss to Orlando.

The reunion of DeRozan and Zach LaVine was highly anticipated but failed to meet expectations in Wednesday's loss. The duo enjoyed successful campaigns together with Chicago, and while one should expect future fireworks for the tandem, it may take some time for the team to adjust to LaVine's addition.

DeMar DeRozan
Sacramento Kings
