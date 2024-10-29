DeMar DeRozan News: Gets to charity stripe often in win

DeRozan chipped in 23 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 111-98 victory over Portland.

DeRozan finished as the club's second-leading scorer behind De'Aaron Fox (24). The veteran forward was able to get to the charity stripe early and often, giving his squad a boost as both the Blazers and Kings struggled offensively in the first half. The 35-year-old has produced an impressive start through three regular-season outings, during which he has averaged 24.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals across 38.0 minutes per game.