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DeMar DeRozan News: Goes for 41 in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

DeRozan recorded 41 points (11-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 18-21 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and three steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 116-111 win over the Jazz.

DeRozan continued his run of stellar play Sunday, posting season highs in points and assists. It was just the second time in DeRozan's career that he posted a 40-point double-double with assists. Surprisingly, Sunday's contest was the first double-double he has recorded all season. Over his last three games, DeRozan is averaging 35.7 points and 8.0 assists while shooting an absurd 68.4 percent from the floor.

DeMar DeRozan
Sacramento Kings
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